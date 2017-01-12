Sanctuary City Status Is Not a Solution
In April of 2016, Jing Mei Jiang , was sentenced in federal court to 15 months in prison and fined $50,000 for conspiracy to harbor and transport illegal aliens as well as wire fraud for using undocumented workers at several restaurants in State College. Seven other restaurant owners also were charged and received probation.
