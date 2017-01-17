PSP: State College Man Charged in Connection with Shooting at Scotia Range
A 32-year-old State College man, Anthony Vankirk II, has been taken into custody as a result of a shooting incident Saturday at the Pennsylvania Game Commission Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township. State police at Philipsburg say charges have been filed against Vankirk for persons not to possess firearms.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|syxbysyx
|817
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec 26
|Joe M
|5
