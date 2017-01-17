PSP: State College Man Charged in Con...

PSP: State College Man Charged in Connection with Shooting at Scotia Range

A 32-year-old State College man, Anthony Vankirk II, has been taken into custody as a result of a shooting incident Saturday at the Pennsylvania Game Commission Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township. State police at Philipsburg say charges have been filed against Vankirk for persons not to possess firearms.

