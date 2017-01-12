Police Say Student Sold Drugs from Ca...

Police Say Student Sold Drugs from Campus Apartment

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Statecollege.com

A Penn State student was charged this week after police allegedly recovered marijuana and ecstasy from his campus apartment following controlled purchases of pot by a confidential informant. Steven Henao, 22, of Philadelphia, faces five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, as well as four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

