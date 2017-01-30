Police Say Man Punched Officer

Read more: Statecollege.com

A man who police say was being cited for public drunkenness is now facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly punching a State College police officer. At about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of two men fighting at Sharkies Bar, 110 Sowers St., and were directed to East Calder Way where one of the suspects was located, according to a criminal complaint.

