Police Investigating Macy's Theft
Police are looking for two women who allegedly took a large amount of clothes from Macy's at the Nittany Mall on Dec. 29. Surveillance image provided. State College Police are looking for two women who allegedly stole a large amount of clothes from Macy's in the Nittany Mall.
