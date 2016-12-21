Police Investigating Macy's Theft

Police Investigating Macy's Theft

Police are looking for two women who allegedly took a large amount of clothes from Macy's at the Nittany Mall on Dec. 29. Surveillance image provided. State College Police are looking for two women who allegedly stole a large amount of clothes from Macy's in the Nittany Mall.

State College, PA

