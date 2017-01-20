Pittsburgh named proving ground for autonomous vehicle testing
The City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute are among 10 designated proving ground pilot sites for testing automated vehicle technologies, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx announced on Thursday.
