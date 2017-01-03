Penn State Student Facing Felony Drug Charges
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College Police, a confidential informant told police in February 2016 that a man he knew only as "Harrison" had sold the informant marijuana on several occasions. Police say that through phone records and Facebook photos, they identified the man as Harrison Sagula, 21, of Macungie.
