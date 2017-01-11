Penn State On Failure To Cancel Class...

Penn State On Failure To Cancel Classes: 'We Missed On This One'

After the icepocalypse we experienced Tuesday night, sidewalks and roads were unsafe at best this morning when students and faculty trekked to class. Here's a look at sidewalk conditions Tuesday night.

