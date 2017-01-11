Penn State Law Hosting 'Teach-In' on Immigrants' Rights
With concerns about immigrants' rights on the minds of some following the 2016 election, Penn State Law will host a three-hour "teach-in" today with professors, attorneys and local government leaders addressing the issue. The event will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in Sutliff Auditorium in the Lewis Katz Building on the University Park campus.
