Penn State Law Hosting 'Teach-In' on Immigrants' Rights

With concerns about immigrants' rights on the minds of some following the 2016 election, Penn State Law will host a three-hour "teach-in" today with professors, attorneys and local government leaders addressing the issue. The event will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in Sutliff Auditorium in the Lewis Katz Building on the University Park campus.

