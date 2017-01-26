Northeast to have a stretch of cold, dry weather as lake-effect snow ramps up
However, as the upper-air pattern shifts from a trough in the West into one in the Great Lakes/Northeast, it will turn colder and the chill will be persistent. For a place like New York City, it will not get as cold as it did between Jan. 6 and 9, but a series of days with cold winds will be quite noticeable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Porn Man
|822
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe M
|5
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC