Mount Nittany Center Charity Ball to be held

Mount Nittany Health Foundation will hold the 69th annual Mount Nittany Medical Center Charity Ball at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. The event, entitled A Starlit Evening on the Serengeti, benefits the Children's Advocacy Center of Centre County, Mount Nittany Health, according to a press release.

