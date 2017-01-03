Mount Nittany and Fit for Play join f...

Mount Nittany and Fit for Play join forces

1 hr ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Mount Nittany Health announced the official opening of Mount Nittany Health Fit for Play as an expansion of its health system, according to a press release. Located at 2160 Sandy Drive, State College, the formally named Fit for Play Physical Therapy & Fitness Center has provided fitness and physical rehabilitation services to the community for 16 years.

State College, PA

