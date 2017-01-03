Mount Nittany and Fit for Play join forces
Mount Nittany Health announced the official opening of Mount Nittany Health Fit for Play as an expansion of its health system, according to a press release. Located at 2160 Sandy Drive, State College, the formally named Fit for Play Physical Therapy & Fitness Center has provided fitness and physical rehabilitation services to the community for 16 years.
