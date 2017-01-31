Metal Band Every Time I Die to Perfor...

Metal Band Every Time I Die to Perform at State Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Metalcore band Every Time I Die will kick off "The Low Teens Tour" Wednesday at the State Theatre in a show that may open new doors for the genres offered by the venue. Harms Way, Eternal Sleep, and It Is Written will join the headliner during the tour, beginning in State College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jan 28 3 putt 823
Found a eBook on racism Jan 11 The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Jan 11 The low down 1
No Rapist Jan 10 Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan 3 Football Fan 1
We Are Penn State! Jan 2 Realworld 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Dec '16 Joe M 5
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC