Metal Band Every Time I Die to Perform at State Theatre
Metalcore band Every Time I Die will kick off "The Low Teens Tour" Wednesday at the State Theatre in a show that may open new doors for the genres offered by the venue. Harms Way, Eternal Sleep, and It Is Written will join the headliner during the tour, beginning in State College.
