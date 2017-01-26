Medical Assistant Accused of Creating Fraudulent Prescriptions
A Lock Haven woman is facing charges after allegedly creating unauthorized drug prescriptions at the State College doctor's office where she worked as a medical assistant. According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, a pharmacist in Lock Haven last week contacted a narcotics agent in the Office of the Attorney General to inform him that Chealse Rachau, 26, had recently been filling prescriptions every one to two days at three pharmacies in the Lock Haven area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Porn Man
|822
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe M
|5
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC