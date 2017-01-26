Medical Assistant Accused of Creating...

Medical Assistant Accused of Creating Fraudulent Prescriptions

A Lock Haven woman is facing charges after allegedly creating unauthorized drug prescriptions at the State College doctor's office where she worked as a medical assistant. According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, a pharmacist in Lock Haven last week contacted a narcotics agent in the Office of the Attorney General to inform him that Chealse Rachau, 26, had recently been filling prescriptions every one to two days at three pharmacies in the Lock Haven area.

