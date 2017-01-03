McGlaughlin Announces Candidacy for County Judge
McGlaughlin said in a release he will be seeking the vacancy created by President Judge Thomas Kistler's decision not to seek re-election. Kistler has been on the bench since 1998 and has been president judge since 2012.
