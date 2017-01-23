Man Pleads No Contest to Sexual Assault, Invasion of Privacy
A Lancaster man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a State College apartment and taking photos and videos of the act pleaded no contest to charges of sexual assault and invasion of privacy. Seung Hwan Shin entered the plea on Tuesday, when a jury trial was scheduled to begin in Centre County Court.
