Man Charged with Selling Cocaine in S...

Man Charged with Selling Cocaine in State College

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statecollege.com

Matthew Dizon was charged with seven felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A confidential informant told State College Police in August 2015 that Dizon was known to be selling cocaine in the area, though the informant had not purchased from Dizon in the past, according to the criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Found a eBook on racism Wed The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Wed The low down 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Wed Lehigh U 815
No Rapist Tue Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan 3 Football Fan 1
We Are Penn State! Jan 2 Realworld 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Dec 26 Joe M 5
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,940 • Total comments across all topics: 277,851,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC