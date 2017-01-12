Man Charged with Selling Cocaine in State College

Matthew Dizon was charged with seven felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A confidential informant told State College Police in August 2015 that Dizon was known to be selling cocaine in the area, though the informant had not purchased from Dizon in the past, according to the criminal complaint.

