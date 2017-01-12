Man Charged with Assault After Allege...

Man Charged with Assault After Allegedly Hitting Another in the Face with Rock

18 hrs ago

Kahlil Gilyard, 37, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment stemming from an alleged incident outside of Parkway Plaza apartments in December. At about 4 a.m. on Dec. 4, State College Police responded to a report of a possible assault.

