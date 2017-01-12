Man Charged with Assault After Allegedly Hitting Another in the Face with Rock
Kahlil Gilyard, 37, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment stemming from an alleged incident outside of Parkway Plaza apartments in December. At about 4 a.m. on Dec. 4, State College Police responded to a report of a possible assault.
