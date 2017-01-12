Man Charged with Alleged Rape of Ment...

Man Charged with Alleged Rape of Mentally Disabled Woman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statecollege.com

A Hawk Run man was charged on Monday with the alleged 2013 rape of a mentally disabled woman in College Township. Scott E. McCliment, 25, is charged with two counts of rape by forcible compulsion, two counts of rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person with mental disability, three counts of sexual assault, six counts of aggravated indecent assault and six counts of indecent assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Found a eBook on racism 23 hr The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI 23 hr The low down 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 23 hr Lehigh U 815
No Rapist Tue Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan 3 Football Fan 1
We Are Penn State! Jan 2 Realworld 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Dec 26 Joe M 5
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC