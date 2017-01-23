Man Charged with Aggravated Assault after Downtown Incident
A Macungie man is facing charges after allegedly choking another man to the point of unconsciousness early Sunday morning in downtown State College. Alexander L. Boty, 21, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment stemming from the reported incident on Beaver Avenue.
