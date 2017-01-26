Man Allegedly Grabbed Woman by Neck, ...

Man Allegedly Grabbed Woman by Neck, Struck Neighbor

A Pittsburgh man was charged with assault after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and struck another man in the face at a State College apartment building. Lamont A. Wright, 23, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct two counts of summary harassment.

