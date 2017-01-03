Hopewell moves forward with zoning rules in medical marijuana industry
Hopewell Township supervisors adopted an ordinance Monday that lays out local zoning rules for the medical marijuana grower/processors, dispensaries and other facilities related to the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|RamapoU
|814
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec 26
|Joe M
|5
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Nov '16
|Check
|3
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Dreu Agliardo
|Oct '16
|Yours truly
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC