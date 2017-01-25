Hamer $1 million gift supports Libraries' proposed Collaboration Commons

Marie Bednar and her husband, the late Donald Hamer, have committed $1 million in support of the Penn State University Libraries' proposed Collaboration Commons, part of a renovation and expansion of West Pattee Library termed the Central Atrium that would provide additional space for students' study and team-based projects. The vision for the Central Atrium Project would fill in and expand downward the open courtyard that separates the below-ground level through third floors of West Pattee Library, and also include the creation of a Research Commons and a Collaboration Commons, both critically needed service areas.

