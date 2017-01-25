Hamer $1 million gift supports Librar...

Hamer $1 million gift supports Libraries' proposed Collaboration Commons

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Penn State

Marie Bednar and her husband, the late Donald Hamer, have committed $1 million in support of the Penn State University Libraries' proposed Collaboration Commons, part of a renovation and expansion of West Pattee Library termed the Central Atrium that would provide additional space for students' study and team-based projects. The vision for the Central Atrium Project would fill in and expand downward the open courtyard that separates the below-ground level through third floors of West Pattee Library, and also include the creation of a Research Commons and a Collaboration Commons, both critically needed service areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penn State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Wed Porn Man 822
Found a eBook on racism Jan 11 The low down 1
Book on racism and white male privilegeI Jan 11 The low down 1
No Rapist Jan 10 Unattended 2
New Football Coach Needed Jan 3 Football Fan 1
We Are Penn State! Jan 2 Realworld 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Dec '16 Joe M 5
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC