Girl Accidentally Shot 12-Year-Old Brother; Father Faces Gun Charges
An 11-year-old girl accidentally shot her 12-year-old brother in the head on Saturday at the Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township, police said according to a report by WJAC-TV . In court documents released Wednesday, witnesses reportedly told Pennsylvania State Police that the girl fired a Hi-Point 9 mm pistol and the bullet ricocheted off the ground then struck the boy in the head.
