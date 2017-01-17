Girl Accidentally Shot 12-Year-Old Br...

Girl Accidentally Shot 12-Year-Old Brother; Father Faces Gun Charges

An 11-year-old girl accidentally shot her 12-year-old brother in the head on Saturday at the Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township, police said according to a report by WJAC-TV . In court documents released Wednesday, witnesses reportedly told Pennsylvania State Police that the girl fired a Hi-Point 9 mm pistol and the bullet ricocheted off the ground then struck the boy in the head.

