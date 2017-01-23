Gas Pipeline Replacement Project Begins in State College
Centre Lane and involves pipelines along Westerly Parkway between South Atherton Street and South Allen Street, and on South Allen Street between Westerly Parkway and South Atherton Street, according to a news release. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
