Former Penn State Football Player Cur...

Former Penn State Football Player Curtis Enis Charged with Simple Assault

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statecollege.com

Former Penn State and Chicago Bears running back Curtis Enis was charged Wednesday with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of summary harassment stemming from an October incident in downtown State College. According to the criminal complaint filed by State College Police, at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, officers responded to a report of an assault occurring near the parking lot behind the Lion's Den, 118 S. Garner St. Officers were told the suspect had punched a man in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Football Coach Needed Tue Football Fan 1
We Are Penn State! Jan 2 Realworld 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Dec 29 ADeplorableGuy 819
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Dec 26 Joe M 5
Happy Thanksgiving. Nov '16 Check 3
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Dreu Agliardo Oct '16 Yours truly 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Oakland
  5. Health Care
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,197

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC