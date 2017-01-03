Former Penn State Football Player Curtis Enis Charged with Simple Assault

Former Penn State and Chicago Bears running back Curtis Enis was charged Wednesday with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of summary harassment stemming from an October incident in downtown State College. According to the criminal complaint filed by State College Police, at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, officers responded to a report of an assault occurring near the parking lot behind the Lion's Den, 118 S. Garner St. Officers were told the suspect had punched a man in the face.

