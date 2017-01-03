Former Penn State Football Player Curtis Enis Charged with Simple Assault
Former Penn State and Chicago Bears running back Curtis Enis was charged Wednesday with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of summary harassment stemming from an October incident in downtown State College. According to the criminal complaint filed by State College Police, at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, officers responded to a report of an assault occurring near the parking lot behind the Lion's Den, 118 S. Garner St. Officers were told the suspect had punched a man in the face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Football Coach Needed
|Tue
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Dec 29
|ADeplorableGuy
|819
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec 26
|Joe M
|5
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Nov '16
|Check
|3
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Dreu Agliardo
|Oct '16
|Yours truly
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC