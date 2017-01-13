Eclipse Resources Corporation (ECR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|Lehigh U
|815
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec 26
|Joe M
|5
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC