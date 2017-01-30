Community Members Protest Executive Order on Immigration
Protesters gathered at the Allen Street gates on Sunday to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Photo: Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Members of the State College and Penn State community on Sunday gathered in front of the Allen Street gates to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.
