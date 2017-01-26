Centre Region Active Adult Center Celebrates Grand Opening of New Location
Active Adult Center members and other community members listen to remarks during the center's grand opening event on Jan. 27. Photo: Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Formerly known as the Centre Region Senior Center, the Active Adult Center has come a long way, literally and figuratively. It started out in 1953 as the Senior Citizens Club, meeting in the parish house of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
