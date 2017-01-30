Campfire cooking
Isaac Parks, 10, left, and Chris Laskowski, 10, work as lead dog's pulling a derby sled for Boy Scout Pack 383 from State College, during the 46th Annual Klondike Derby held Saturday at the Seven Mountains Scout Camp in Spring Mills. This years theme was 'On the Chisholm Trail.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|3 putt
|823
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe M
|5
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC