Attorney Announces Bid for District Judge
Justin Bish, an attorney with McQuaide Blasko's State College office litigation practice group, is running for district judge representing Patton Township, Ferguson Township, Halfmoon Township and parts of College Township. He is currently a field artillery officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|syxbysyx
|817
|Found a eBook on racism
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|Book on racism and white male privilegeI
|Jan 11
|The low down
|1
|No Rapist
|Jan 10
|Unattended
|2
|New Football Coach Needed
|Jan 3
|Football Fan
|1
|We Are Penn State!
|Jan 2
|Realworld
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec 26
|Joe M
|5
