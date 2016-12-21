Victim in Fatal Crash Identified

Rita Kharitonova, 77, of State College, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gray's Woods Boulevard and Ghaner Road. Sgt. Sean Albright said Kharitonova was dressed in dark clothing and appeared to be crossing Gray's Woods Boulevard when she was struck by a BMW SUV driven by Martin Gutowski, 52, of Port Matilda.

