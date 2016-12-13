the Self in Schooling is Released

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Dec. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ Children's dreams and well-being can be empowered! Through the Every Student Succeeds Act , it is now required that schools provide whole child mental health and well-being programs. As leading educational expertson socio-emotional learning, school-based mental health and well-being, and prevention and resiliency programsThe Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools are announcing the Well-Being in School Workshop Series.

