SCASD Releases Latest Renderings For Ongoing High School Renovation Project
With the State College Area High School renovation project well underway, the school district released several new renderings giving students and the general public a look at what the multimillion dollar project will look like as it slowly closes in on completion. According to the school district's website, the project timeline calls for a completion date in the summer of 2019.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Eaglesordie
|818
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Nov 24
|Check
|3
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Say what
|4
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Dreu Agliardo
|Oct '16
|Yours truly
|1
|Anyone know Nicki Wertz?
|Oct '16
|--censored-
|1
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street
|Sep '16
|Lucky32PA
|2
