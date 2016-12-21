SCASD Releases Latest Renderings For ...

SCASD Releases Latest Renderings For Ongoing High School Renovation Project

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Statecollege.com

With the State College Area High School renovation project well underway, the school district released several new renderings giving students and the general public a look at what the multimillion dollar project will look like as it slowly closes in on completion. According to the school district's website, the project timeline calls for a completion date in the summer of 2019.

