No Tax Increase in Ferguson Township Budget for 9th Consecutive Year

Ferguson Township's Board of Supervisors this week voted unanimously to adopt the 2017 operating budget, which includes no tax increase for the ninth consecutive year. "Steady growth in the township has enabled a sufficient revenue stream combined with managing expenses wisely has allowed the township to maintain a healthy fund balance strengthening the financial stability of the township," Township Manager Mark Kunkle said in the budget overview.

