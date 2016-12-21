Man Charged with Simple Assault after Alleged Altercation with Woman
Lawrence Stamps, 45, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault, along with summary charges of physical harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness stemming from an alleged incident early Sunday. State College Police responded to a call at about 1:15 a.m. for a report of a man pushing a woman outside of the Days Inn on South Pugh Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Joe M
|5
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Eaglesordie
|818
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Nov '16
|Check
|3
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Dreu Agliardo
|Oct '16
|Yours truly
|1
|Anyone know Nicki Wertz?
|Oct '16
|--censored-
|1
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street
|Sep '16
|Lucky32PA
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC