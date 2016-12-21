'Looney Tunes' at State Theatre Brings Together Generations
Kids of all ages enjoy "Looney Tunes" cartoons Saturday mornings in December at the State Theatre. When the lights dimmed and the familiar face of Bugs Bunny flashed on screen, children of all ages clapped their hands with delight.
