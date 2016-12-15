How much snow will Franklin County get?

How much snow will Franklin County get?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

How much snow will Franklin County get? Residents may see a break in the cold, but not before getting some snow. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2hSviGD The temperature was recorded at 16 degrees at about 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 at TB Woods in Chambersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Dec 19 Eaglesordie 818
Happy Thanksgiving. Nov 24 Check 3
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 Say what 4
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Dreu Agliardo Oct '16 Yours truly 1
Anyone know Nicki Wertz? Oct '16 --censored- 1
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street Sep '16 Lucky32PA 2
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,194

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC