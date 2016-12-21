How many women can have baby in your ...

How many women can have baby in your city? SKorea shuts site

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Progress

South Korea's government has closed its website that drew fury for showing the number of women in childbearing age by each city district and region. The Ministry of the Interior's website featuring the pink birth map remained closed on Friday, a day after its launch, showing instead a notice that the site is undergoing corrections.

