Harris Township Budget Includes .1 Mill Tax Increase
Seeking to better position the township's finances in 2017, Harris Township supervisors this week approved an operating budget with a .1 mill real estate tax increase. The 2017 budget projects expenditures of $2.128 million from the general fund and $503,635 from special funds.
