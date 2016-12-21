First Night State College Celebrates New Year's Eve
It was a bit chilly with light rain and snow, but that didn't dampen the New Year's spirit for thousands who attended First Night State College. Photo: Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Light rain and snow fell on downtown State College early Saturday evening, but that didn't dampen the festive spirit of thousands who took part in First Night State College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Dec 29
|ADeplorableGuy
|819
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Dec 26
|Joe M
|5
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Nov '16
|Check
|3
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Dreu Agliardo
|Oct '16
|Yours truly
|1
|Anyone know Nicki Wertz?
|Oct '16
|--censored-
|1
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street
|Sep '16
|Lucky32PA
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC