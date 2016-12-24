Envy Nightclub To Open In State College
Envy Nightclub announced today that it will open its doors in 2017 according to its Instagram . Self-described as Penn State's soon-to-be "hottest nightclub," Envy will takeover 420 East College Ave, where Levels Nightclub was previously located.
