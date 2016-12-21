Community Celebrates Hanukkah with Menorah Lighting

Rabbi Nosson Meretsky lights the public menorah outside of the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday, the fourth night of Hannukah. Photo: Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Nosson Meretsky, director of Chabad of Penn State, at the public lighting of a 10-foot menorah outside of the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday night, the fourth night of Hanukkah.

