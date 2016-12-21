Community Celebrates Hanukkah with Menorah Lighting
Rabbi Nosson Meretsky lights the public menorah outside of the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday, the fourth night of Hannukah. Photo: Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Nosson Meretsky, director of Chabad of Penn State, at the public lighting of a 10-foot menorah outside of the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday night, the fourth night of Hanukkah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Joe M
|5
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Eaglesordie
|818
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Nov '16
|Check
|3
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Dreu Agliardo
|Oct '16
|Yours truly
|1
|Anyone know Nicki Wertz?
|Oct '16
|--censored-
|1
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street
|Sep '16
|Lucky32PA
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC