Christmas Tree Recycling Scheduled for Centre Region

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Statecollege.com

Recycling of fresh cut Christmas trees in State College Borough will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and continue through Friday, Jan. 13. Trees should be free of lights, ornaments and tree stands and should be placed with the trunk closest to the curb. Borough crews will process natural trees through a chipper and recycle the wood chips into mulch or compost.

