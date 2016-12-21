Alpha Fire Announces Routes for Annua...

Alpha Fire Announces Routes for Annual Santa Express

Friday Dec 23

Alpha Fire Company once again will take Santa Claus and his elves on a ride around the Centre Region on Saturday in celebration of Christmas Eve. Engines will be adorned with Christmas lights and decorations for the Santa Express, which will operate an east route and a west route.

