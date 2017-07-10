Starkville students hear from community leaders
The children enrolled in Ms. Smith's Educational Services Summer Camp at the Needmore Center received a visit from several local entities, including the Starkville Police Department, Starkville Fire Department, the Lions Club and the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
