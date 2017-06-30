Spruill shatters Starkville's glass ceiling
On Monday, Starkville swore in its first female mayor, Lynn Spruill, in front of a packed courtroom in City Hall. But being mayor of Starkville is just the most recent achievement on Spruill's list of accomplishments.
