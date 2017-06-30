Pastor excited to play role in Inaugu...

Pastor excited to play role in Inauguration Day service

They became friends while maintaining a respect for their differences, which is why Rev. Bert Montgomery will be serving as one of the speakers at the Interfaith Inaugural Worship Service today at 9 a.m. at Unity Park for the Inauguration of Starkville's new mayor Lynn Spruill.

