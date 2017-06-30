New, familiar faces sworn in at City Hall
Citizens of Starkville welcomed their newly-elected Mayor Lynn Spruill and Board of Aldermen members at the swearing in ceremony at City Hall on Monday, July 3. About 100 people were in attendance to watch the group recite their oath of office. Upon completing her oath, the audience welcomed Mayor Spruill with cheering and a standing ovation.
