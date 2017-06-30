MBS hosts Community Blood Drive
The Mississippi Blood Services Donor Coach was stationed at Dollar General on Stark Road on Wednesday, accepting life-saving blood donations from Starkville residents. MBS accepts donations from donors over 16 years old and over 110 pounds.
